'The Soul of EPA' kicks off African American History Month

The East Palo Alto Library will host "The Soul of EPA," a community event to kick off African American History Month, on Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 3 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Andre Thierry will perform at 1 p.m. and there will be food, books, art activities and more throughout the afternoon. The library is located at 2415 University Ave., East Palo Alto.
