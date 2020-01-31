 'The Soul of EPA' kicks off African American History Month | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 31, 2020, 10:36 am

'The Soul of EPA' kicks off African American History Month

Community event will feature food, music, art activities and more

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The East Palo Alto Library will host "The Soul of EPA," a community event to kick off African American History Month, on Saturday, Feb. 1, noon to 3 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Andre Thierry will perform at 1 p.m. and there will be food, books, art activities and more throughout the afternoon. The library is located at 2415 University Ave., East Palo Alto.

