Redwood City rings in the Year of the Rat

While two of Palo Alto's public Lunar New Year festivals have been canceled, locals can still welcome the Year of the Rat in Redwood City. Its 10th annual Lunar New Year celebration will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown. The free festivities will include live music, dance and martial-art performances by youth and adults, free admission and art activities for kids at the San Mateo County History Museum and cultural displays. More information is available at redwoodcity.org.