 Friday Night at the Art Center: 'Rooted: Trees in Contemporary Art.' | News | Almanac Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 24, 2020, 11:51 am

Friday Night at the Art Center: 'Rooted: Trees in Contemporary Art.'

Free event features snacks, tree-themed art activities and more

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto Art Center will celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, "Rooted: Trees in Contemporary Art," on Jan. 24, 7-9 p.m. with a free event featuring opportunities to meet artists, tree-themed art activities, refreshments, music and more. To register, go to EventBrite.

