Stanford exhibit celebrates 'The Japanese Garden'

"The Japanese Garden: A Historical Account of Japanese Culture and Tradition" is on display in the lobby of the East Asia Library, Graduate School of Business South, Stanford University, through March 1. Curated by students of the introductory seminar "Gardens and Sacred Spaces in Japan," the exhibition explores the evolution of Japanese gardens from ancient times to the modern day. According to Stanford, the students hope the display will both represent what they have learned from the course as well as highlight the interplay between the garden and Japan’s religious and socio-political history.

The free exhibition is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to p.m.