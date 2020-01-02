'Sunflowers' opens at Viewpoints Gallery

"Sunflowers," an exhibition of all 15 Viewpoints Gallery artists, will open Friday, Jan. 3, at the gallery (315 State St., Los Altos), with a free, public reception from 5-8 p.m. Each artist depicts sunflowers in their own style and media. The exhibition runs through Jan. 25 and regular gallery hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
