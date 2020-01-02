'Sunflowers' opens at Viewpoints Gallery

"Sunflowers," an exhibition of all 15 Viewpoints Gallery artists, will open Friday, Jan. 3, at the gallery (315 State St., Los Altos), with a free, public reception from 5-8 p.m. Each artist depicts sunflowers in their own style and media. The exhibition runs through Jan. 25 and regular gallery hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Stay informed Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up Now

A Climate-Friendly 2020

By Sherry Listgarten | 27 comments | 2,303 views

After six decades, Palo Alto sandwich standby Village Cheese House closes

By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,653 views

Welcome to the Roaring Twenties

By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 362 views

Premarital and Couples: Do You Give or Receive "Still Face"?

By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 330 views

Support local families in need



Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Almanac readers and foundations contributed over $150,000.