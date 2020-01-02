A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 2, 2020, 1:17 pm

Get to know shorebirds at open-space stroll

Observe ducks, gulls, sandpipers, egrets, and other birds in shoreline wetlands in a guided walk

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is hosting a "getting to know shorebirds" walk on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Stevens Creek Shoreline Nature Study Area, adjacent to Shoreline Park in Mountain View, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can observe ducks, gulls, sandpipers, egrets and other wetlands birds with docents Bill and Marilyn Bauriedel and June Cancell to learn field marks of distant birds through a spotting scope. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide or app if possible. The 2.5-mile walk is appropriate for all ages and levels.

Meet in the "Kite Area" parking lot at Shoreline Park. For more information, visit Openspace.org.

All your news. All in one place. Every day.
