Get to know shorebirds at open-space stroll

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is hosting a "getting to know shorebirds" walk on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Stevens Creek Shoreline Nature Study Area, adjacent to Shoreline Park in Mountain View, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can observe ducks, gulls, sandpipers, egrets and other wetlands birds with docents Bill and Marilyn Bauriedel and June Cancell to learn field marks of distant birds through a spotting scope. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide or app if possible. The 2.5-mile walk is appropriate for all ages and levels.

Meet in the "Kite Area" parking lot at Shoreline Park. For more information, visit Openspace.org.