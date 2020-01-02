News

Costanza-Fong Family String Trio performing at Woodside's First Friday event

 

The Costanza-Fong Family String Trio will perform works by Beethoven and Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnanyi for violin, viola and cello at the First Friday event in Woodside on Jan. 3.

Chris Costanza, cellist, and violinist Debra Fong are members of the Stanford Department of Music and perform, along with daughter and violist Isabella Costanza, as soloists and chamber musicians.

The trio will perform Beethoven's trio in D Major, Op. 9, No. 2, and Serenade, Op. 10, by Dohnanyi.

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. in Woodside Town Hall at 2955 Woodside Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Lisa Keith with the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee at lisa@lisakeith.com or at 650-703-8644.

— Rick Radin

