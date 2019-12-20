A&E

Old-school 'Star Wars' shines in gleeful Dragon production

Original trilogy brought to life on stage in a madcap performance

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Sure, there's a new movie out in theaters and Baby Yoda has taken over television, but for true "Star Wars" nerds (or even casual fans), Dragon Productions Theatre Company offers "The One Hour Star Wars Trilogy: LIVE!" written by Donna Northcott and directed by Bora "Max" Koknar.

Both a pretty-accurate tribute and loving parody, as the title states, the show is a live presentation of the original three "Star Wars" movies, crammed into a whirlwind 60 minutes. Full of clever, low-tech costumes and props (think an R2D2 trash can and a green giraffe mask as Greedo), a host of in-jokes and hilarious performances from a cast of Dragon all-stars, the show runs through Dec. 22, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $15. Go to Dragon Productions Theatre Company.

