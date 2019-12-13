A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 13, 2019, 1:18 pm

Pop-up artisan market returns to downtown Mountain View

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Downtown shoppers looking for a personal touch during the gift-giving season are in luck. Mountain View's pop-up artisan market is returning for its third year, bringing with it an eclectic mix of locally handcrafted goods.

ArtPop, launched in 2017, is a holiday-themed market that gives local artisans and artists a place to sell goods in prime shopping areas in Mountain View. It also acts as a fundraiser for local schools and homeless support programs.

The market returned to 275 Castro St. on Friday, Dec. 6, and this year will have a mix of fashion accessories, home decor, art and holiday-themed items -- handmade by local residents of all ages and backgrounds, according to an announcement by ArtPop. One of the vendors, Mountain View High School student Ally Spray, silk-screened her artwork onto tote bags and mugs.

Originally launching in the Clarkwood Center strip mall on El Camino Real before migrating to downtown Mountain View, ArtPop does not have a permanent location. Other potential locations this year included the San Antonio shopping center and downtown Los Altos, which fell through in favor of returning to the same vacant storefront as last year.

A portion of the sales on Saturday, Dec. 14 will be donated to three local school foundations, benefiting the Mountain View Whisman, Los Altos and Mountain View-Los Altos High school districts. A similar fundraiser will be held again on Dec. 21, with proceeds going to Hope's Corner, a nonprofit that provides weekend meals and shower services for needy residents.

The artisan market will be open through Dec. 22 on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found online at facebook.com/ArtPopOnCastro.

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Shake Shack to open doors at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center this weekend
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,271 views

A chimney plug unboxing
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 1,375 views

Premarital and Couples: What feeling is not allowed, and what do you use in its place?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,320 views

Holiday Hot Spots – Local Flavor
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,043 views

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 789 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW