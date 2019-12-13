Pop-up artisan market returns to downtown Mountain View

Downtown shoppers looking for a personal touch during the gift-giving season are in luck. Mountain View's pop-up artisan market is returning for its third year, bringing with it an eclectic mix of locally handcrafted goods.

ArtPop, launched in 2017, is a holiday-themed market that gives local artisans and artists a place to sell goods in prime shopping areas in Mountain View. It also acts as a fundraiser for local schools and homeless support programs.

The market returned to 275 Castro St. on Friday, Dec. 6, and this year will have a mix of fashion accessories, home decor, art and holiday-themed items -- handmade by local residents of all ages and backgrounds, according to an announcement by ArtPop. One of the vendors, Mountain View High School student Ally Spray, silk-screened her artwork onto tote bags and mugs.

Originally launching in the Clarkwood Center strip mall on El Camino Real before migrating to downtown Mountain View, ArtPop does not have a permanent location. Other potential locations this year included the San Antonio shopping center and downtown Los Altos, which fell through in favor of returning to the same vacant storefront as last year.

A portion of the sales on Saturday, Dec. 14 will be donated to three local school foundations, benefiting the Mountain View Whisman, Los Altos and Mountain View-Los Altos High school districts. A similar fundraiser will be held again on Dec. 21, with proceeds going to Hope's Corner, a nonprofit that provides weekend meals and shower services for needy residents.

The artisan market will be open through Dec. 22 on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found online at facebook.com/ArtPopOnCastro.