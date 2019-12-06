Local boutiques and classes to help bring holiday cheer into your home

The weather outside might be only slightly frightful (compared to colder climes), but a variety of upcoming events and classes offer plenty of incentives to stay cozy indoors, browsing for unique home decor and gifts â€” or learning how to make your own.

Sales and boutiques

Palo Alto Art Center Ceramics and Jewelry Studio Holiday Sale

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto.

Find adornments for the home â€” and for yourself â€” at the Palo Alto Art Center's annual Ceramics and Jewelry Studio Holiday Sale, an annual event featuring the work of local artists. Browse the creations of more than a dozen jewelry artists and more than three dozen ceramic artists and pick up housewares, decorative pieces and objets d'art. The sale benefits the participating artists, the Art Center's studios and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

Admission is free. For more information, call 650-329-2366 or paacf.org.

Gamble Garden Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 11-13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gamble Garden Holiday Greens Sale

Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto.

With back-to-back events, Gamble Garden offers holiday shopping plus a chance to deck the halls. First, Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 11-13, shop for handcrafted holiday home goods, antiques and unique gifts at a marketplace of local artisans and vendors. Other items include clothing, jewelry and accessories, plus gourmet jams and other sweet treats. Featured vendors vary by day of the event. Partial proceeds from the event benefits Gamble Garden.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 14, find the perfect fresh boughs or berries to bring the right touch of seasonal cheer home. Gamble Garden's Greens Sale offers an array of nature's finest for decorating: evergreen swags and wreaths, berries, holly, pine cones, potted plants and bulbs that will bloom in time for the holidays. During the sale, you also can pick up either pre-made or custom seasonal centerpieces and arrangements created by Gamble Garden's skilled arrangers.

For more information, call 650-329-1356 or visit gamblegarden.org.

Crafts and DIY

Wreath-making class

Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto.

Create your own home decoration for the season at this class taught by Gamble Garden floral arranger Katherine Glazier. This class will cover how to arrange leaves, berries and other natural materials into a wreath that can be hung up or become the centerpiece of a holiday table. All materials will be provided, but participants are invited to bring something special from their own garden to customize their creations.

Cost is $109 for Gamble Garden members/$139 nonmembers. For more information, call 650-329-1356 or visit gamblegarden.org.

Eco-friendly gift wrap party

Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to noon

Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Keep the element of surprise, but make the presentation of your gifts kinder to the planet at this event focusing on gift wrap that generates less waste. Learn how to upcycle your own gift wrap throughout the year. Bring gifts to wrap or simply come for the ideas. Supplies will be provided, but participants can also bring their own materials. Sponsored by the Friends of the Palo Alto Library.

Free, but registration is encouraged. For more information, call 650-329-2436 or visit paloalto.bibliocommons.com/events.==

Needle-felted snowmen

Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

Filoli, 86 Canada Road, Woodside.

Build a snowman that's not only much cuddlier than its frosty outdoor counterpart, but that also won't melt away. Patty Trower of Fengari Fiber Arts leads this class in needle felting, where participants will learn to sculpt a snowman from soft wool. Give the snowmen as gifts or hang them on a tree.

$65 nonmembers (20% discount for members). Fee includes all materials. For more information or to register, visit filoli.org or call 650-364-8300.