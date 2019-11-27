Nuts about 'The Nutcracker'?

Looking for "The Nutcracker?" The Midpeninsula is host to many productions, from hip-hop and circus versions to traditional presentations, including those listed below.

Each year, Menlowe Ballet offers locals its original holiday neo-classic, "It's a Wonderful Nutcracker," with its mix of elements from "It's a Wonderful Life" and "The Nutcracker." The show runs Dec. 13-15 and 21-22 at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton. Along with the standard performances, there will also be a sensory-friendly production on Dec. 15 and a special abridged version for families with children under 5 on Dec. 22. Go to Menlowe Ballet.

Other local "Nutcracker" productions:

*Palo Alto Children's Theatre (Dec. 5-22, 1305 Middlefield Road).

*Western Ballet (Dec. 6-8, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.).

*Ramon Moreno's School of Ballet (Dec. 6-8, Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster Ave., Redwood City).

*Ballet America (Dec. 6 & 8, Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St., Redwood City).

*Peninsula Youth Ballet (Dec. 14-15, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto).

*Broadway Babies and Kids' "Nutcracker on Broadway" (Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m., MIT Auditorium, 400 Duane St., Redwood City).

*Peninsula Ballet (Dec. 21-22, 27-28, Fox Theatre, ); and its "Hip Hop Nutcracker" (Dec. 20-21, 27-28, Fox Theatre).

*Dragon Theatre's "Nutcracker Circus Show" (Dec. 18, 21, 23 and 26, 7 p.m., 2120 Broadway St., Redwood City).