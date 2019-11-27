A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 27, 2019, 6:31 pm

Nuts about 'The Nutcracker'?

Midpeninsula offers plenty of options for the beloved ballet

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Looking for "The Nutcracker?" The Midpeninsula is host to many productions, from hip-hop and circus versions to traditional presentations, including those listed below.

Each year, Menlowe Ballet offers locals its original holiday neo-classic, "It's a Wonderful Nutcracker," with its mix of elements from "It's a Wonderful Life" and "The Nutcracker." The show runs Dec. 13-15 and 21-22 at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton. Along with the standard performances, there will also be a sensory-friendly production on Dec. 15 and a special abridged version for families with children under 5 on Dec. 22. Go to Menlowe Ballet.

Other local "Nutcracker" productions:

*Palo Alto Children's Theatre (Dec. 5-22, 1305 Middlefield Road).

*Western Ballet (Dec. 6-8, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.).

*Ramon Moreno's School of Ballet (Dec. 6-8, Sequoia High School, 1201 Brewster Ave., Redwood City).

*Ballet America (Dec. 6 & 8, Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St., Redwood City).

*Peninsula Youth Ballet (Dec. 14-15, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto).

*Broadway Babies and Kids' "Nutcracker on Broadway" (Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m., MIT Auditorium, 400 Duane St., Redwood City).

*Peninsula Ballet (Dec. 21-22, 27-28, Fox Theatre, ); and its "Hip Hop Nutcracker" (Dec. 20-21, 27-28, Fox Theatre).

*Dragon Theatre's "Nutcracker Circus Show" (Dec. 18, 21, 23 and 26, 7 p.m., 2120 Broadway St., Redwood City).

What is community worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Downtown Mountain View gets new sushi bar
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 4,836 views

Is our carbon-free electricity really carbon-free?
By Sherry Listgarten | 14 comments | 2,984 views

The Four Stages of Competency*
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,900 views

Post-workout selfies
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 562 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Fund

Support local families in need

Your contribution to the Holiday Fund will go directly to nonprofits supporting local families and children in need. Last year, Almanac readers and foundations contributed over $150,000.

DONATE