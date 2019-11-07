Two notable paintings from late Atherton philanthropist's art collection now on display

For the first time in years, two notable contemporary American art paintings from the New York School will be available for public viewing at the Anderson Collection at Stanford University.

The works were donated by Atherton resident Mary Margaret "Moo" Anderson, who died on Oct. 22 at the age of 92 and whose family donated the core of their 20th-century American art collection to Stanford. Anderson donated the paintings in advance of her death, according to a Stanford press release.

The new additions, Willem de Kooning's "Gansevoort Street" (c. 1949) and Jackson Pollock's "Totem Lesson I" (c. 1944), come as the museum marks its fifth anniversary.

"By donating two of the most sought-after New York School paintings in private hands to Stanford, Moo Anderson continued to exemplify her strong conviction that art is to be shared and to be lived," Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a press release.

The two works were unveiled on Oct. 28 before Anderson's daughter, Mary Patricia "Putter" Anderson Pence, granddaughter Devin Pence, donors and friends of the Anderson family. The two pieces were last featured in the Bay Area through an exhibition in January 2001.