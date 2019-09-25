Filoli Harvest Festival set for Saturday

There's such autumn abundance at Filoli (86 Canada Road, Woodside) that the historic estate has added a whole extra day of festivities this season.

First up, on Sept. 28, the estate is hosting its traditional family-friendly Harvest Festival in the meadow on its grounds. Visitors can take part in pumpkin-themed crafts and enjoy cider, fruit and beer tasting.

There will also be mid-autumn festival crafts with Sound of Hope Radio Network and a chance to join the Peninsula Jewish Community Center in decorating a sukkah (a tent used to celebrate the harvest holiday of Sukkot). Learn about bees and beekeeping from the Beekeepers' Guild of San Mateo County. Other events include line dancing and a petting zoo.

On Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Filoli puts its own harvest in the spotlight with a new event called Orchard Day, where you can visit the estate orchard, sample cider and taste more than 30 varieties of fruit from Filoli's orchard. Garden staff and volunteers will share information on tree care and fruit harvesting and Filoli's beekeeper will talk about the estate's bees.

Members of the Master Food Preservers and Slow Food South Bay will be on hand to offer tips.

The event also features live bluegrass music, and food and drinks. And to toast the harvest, you can pick up a bottle or two of Filoli's new hard cider to take home.

Harvest Festival admission: $30 adults ($20 Filoli members); $13 youth 5-17 ($10 members); $5 children 3-4; free admission for ages 2 and younger. Tickets include the cost of Filoli admission.

Orchard Day admission: $10 adults; $5 children, plus the cost of Filoli admission ($22 adults; $18 seniors; $15 student, teacher, military; $11 children (5-17 years old); free for children under 5 years old. For more information, visit filoli.org or call 650-364-8300.