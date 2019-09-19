A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 19, 2019, 1:57 pm

Palo Alto Art Center features animal encounters this weekend

Friday night opening gala and Saturday talks to usher in new exhibition

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto Art Center (1313 Newell Road) is celebrating the opening of its new exhibition, "Encounters: Honoring the Animals in Ourselves," with a celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 7-10 p.m. and a series of talks Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-4 p.m.

Friday's event features an opportunity to interact with visiting animals from the Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, meet some exhibiting artists and participate in hands-on art activities (along with music, food and a cash bar).

On Saturday, the auditorium will host talks exploring the intersection of animals and art-making, and how local ecology shapes our experience of being human. Speakers will include photographer/fisherman Corey Arnold, author Arthur Dawson, visual artist Kara Maria, photographer Christopher Reiger, holistic therapist Ivonne Casillas and Junio Costa of local humane animal-control company Mr. Raccoon.

For more information, go to Palo Alto Art Center.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Why is it becoming increasingly impossible to open a restaurant on the Peninsula?
By Elena Kadvany | 19 comments | 4,323 views

Premarital, Women Over 50 Do Get Married
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,084 views

Electric Buses: A case study
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 1,946 views

Natural Wines?
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 1,807 views

It just takes time
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 371 views

View all local blogs
 
2019 Moonlight Run & Walk

THREE WEEKS TO GO!

On Friday, October 11, join us at the Palo Alto Baylands for a 5K walk, 5K run, 10K run or half marathon! All proceeds benefit local nonprofits serving children and families.

Register now