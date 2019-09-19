Palo Alto Art Center features animal encounters this weekend

The Palo Alto Art Center (1313 Newell Road) is celebrating the opening of its new exhibition, "Encounters: Honoring the Animals in Ourselves," with a celebration Friday, Sept. 20, 7-10 p.m. and a series of talks Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-4 p.m.

Friday's event features an opportunity to interact with visiting animals from the Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, meet some exhibiting artists and participate in hands-on art activities (along with music, food and a cash bar).

On Saturday, the auditorium will host talks exploring the intersection of animals and art-making, and how local ecology shapes our experience of being human. Speakers will include photographer/fisherman Corey Arnold, author Arthur Dawson, visual artist Kara Maria, photographer Christopher Reiger, holistic therapist Ivonne Casillas and Junio Costa of local humane animal-control company Mr. Raccoon.

