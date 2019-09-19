'Bright Star' is bluegrass meets Broadway

A bluegrass-infused soundtrack by big names, a story inspired by a real mystery and a winsome effort from Palo Alto Players cast and crew could add up to one terrific show. "Bright Star" fails to fully twinkle, though, and it's mostly the fault of the writing, by comedian/banjo player/author Steve Martin and musician Edie Brickell.

Players Managing Director Elizabeth Santana makes a welcome return to her home stage in the leading role of Alice Murphy. Hailing from small-town Mississippi herself, Santana slips into a more exaggerated southern accent and sings her heart out, sounding wonderful all the way, her voice as strong as steel and sweet as honey.

The show itself, though, is a shallower, more saccharine affair.

Set alternately in 1920s and 1940s North Carolina, "Bright Star" follows Alice as both a lust-for-life teen and a buttoned-up literary editor, and Santana switches between the two sides and eras of Alice capably. It also follows the story of a young soldier, Billy (Brad Satterwhite), home from WWII and dreaming of becoming a published writer. Billy and Alice's paths intersect and the plot unfolds in the most predictable, wannabe-Dickensian ways. Characters are over-the-top backwoods stereotypes, campy big-city caricature or, in the case of Billy, just plain bland.

The musical comes out of a 2013 bluegrass album by Martin and Brickell, which contains a song based on the true folk story of the "Iron Mountain Baby." That's a promising source but the end product doesn't quite satisfy.

That's not to say Palo Alto Players' "Bright Star" isn't enjoyable. While Satterwhite didn't seem entirely comfortable singing in a bluegrass style on opening night, he's always an appealing presence, and the rest of the cast members, including Frankie Mulcahy as Alice's hunky paramour Jimmy Ray, gorgeous-voiced Juliet Green as her mama, Todd Wright as a villainous bigwig and an ensemble offering lovely harmonies, are quite good as well.

The on-stage band, featuring instruments including fiddle, banjo and mandolin and skillfully led by Daniel Hughes, sounds fabulous, and the score is ripe with pretty motifs and foot-stomping rhythms. Some of the melodies and vocal arrangements are downright beautiful. But Brickell's lyrics are among the show's weaker links with their not-quite rhymes and clunky, lazy lines ("Besides all that I like a little buzz. In addition to that I like a little high. I don't know anybody who doesn't like to feel good all of the time").

Director Patrick Klein also serves as scenic designer here and the setup is charming, with a miniature train bringing delight to the children in the audience (OK, we children at heart, too). Costumes and hair by Patricia Tyler and Gwyneth Price Panos, respectively, are colorful and retro-country-chic, while the choreography by Meredith Joelle Charlson has a throwback, "Oklahoma" vibe. And I love that Players brings in local bluegrass combos to perform in front of the theater before the curtain goes up. It's a nice touch.

All these elements come together for a crowd-pleasing, warm-hearted production, but the cliches and obviousness of the story and the underwhelming songs left me surprisingly cold. I'm a fan of bluegrass, old-time settings and even a good ol' dose of cornball cheese. But "Bright Star" turned out to be too much artificial sweetener for my taste. That didn't seem to be the case for the cheering opening night audience, though, so maybe it's just me immune to the "Star" power.

What: "Bright Star."

Where: Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

When: Through Sept. 29. Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: $34-$49.

Info: Palo Alto Players.