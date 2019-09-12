A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 12, 2019, 2:29 pm

Colorful 'Dream' appears in Redwood City

Installation by local artist Fernando Escartiz draws inspiration from Mexican folk art

A giant alebrije figure crowns the roof of the Art Kiosk in Redwood City, part of "The Dream" by artist Fernando Escartiz. Image courtesy of Fung Collaboratives.

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Visitors to downtown Redwood City's Courthouse Square this month will notice some new inhabitants -- large, colorful creatures perched on the roof and hanging within the corner Art Kiosk. They belong to "The Dream" by local artist Fernando Escartiz, the latest in the Art Kiosk public-art installation series.

The dreamer, in this case, is the innocent chihuahua sleeping on a cozy bed on the interior of the kiosk. As he slumbers peacefully, the dreaming world around him takes on fantastical shapes and colors and it's up to the viewer to interpret whether the dream creatures are friendly, ominous or both.

Escartiz, who works in multiple mediums including paint and sculpture, took his inspiration for the installation from the Mexican folk-art tradition of alebrijes, first created by artist Pedro Linares in 1936 after visions of fantastical animals and plants came to him during a fever dream.

The giant alebrije perched on top of the roof "looks defiantly at all ... and dares them to step forward, peek in, and dig deep into their own emotions and dreams," according to a statement from Fung Collaboratives, which curates and presents the monthly art installations.

At the packed opening reception for "The Dream," representatives from the Redwood City Public Library announced a story contest for children, inspired by the art. The winner will receive movie passes -- plus an alebrije by Escartiz.

"The Dream" will be on view through Oct. 6. For more information, go to Fung Collaboratives.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Top Blogs

Su Hong Palo Alto's last day of business will be Sept. 29
By Elena Kadvany | 18 comments | 5,575 views

Premarital, Women Over 50 Do Get Married
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,651 views

Natural Wines?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,501 views

Electric Buses: A case study
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 1,461 views

Stay a part of their day
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 571 views

View all local blogs
 
2019 Moonlight Run & Walk

Register now!

On Friday, October 11, join us at the Palo Alto Baylands for a 5K walk, 5K run, 10K run or half marathon! All proceeds benefit local nonprofits serving children and families.

More Info