A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 5, 2019, 12:40 pm

'39 Steps,' one great show

Hitchcock spoof is a TheatreWorks triumph

Richard Hannay (Lance Gardner) tries to pry a map out of Annabella Schmidt's (Annie Abrams) lifeless hands in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's "The 39 Steps." Photo by Kevin Berne.

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Equal parts loving tribute to and gleeful spoof of the work of "master of suspense" and cinematic hero Alfred Hitchcock, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's "The 39 Steps" is a winner. It's surely one of this year's must-sees, especially for Hitchcock fans.

The show, adapted by British actor/writer Patrick Barlow, based on the 1935 film (which itself is loosely based on John Buchan's 1915 novel), utilizes just four actors playing 100 or so characters, often in very rapid succession, as well as serving as the on-stage Foley artists, creating charmingly low-fi sound effects. The performers exist in a show-within-a-show universe as members of a 1930s theater troupe who must frantically pull their production together without any outside or technical assistance and with all the buffoonery and mishaps on full view.

The story, straight out of Hitchock's version, concerns Richard Hannay (Lance Gardner), ennui-struck and moping around his London flat. Hannay, looking for something "pointless" to kill time with, heads to the music hall for a performance by "Mr. Memory" (Cassidy Brown, in one of many roles), a man able to store vast amounts of trivia in his head. A mysterious foreign lady, Annabella (Annie Abrams), sits in the theater seat next to Hannay before abruptly stopping the show by firing a gun, asking Hannay for help, divulging that she's an agent working to thwart the smuggling of top-secret air defense plans out of the country and winding up stabbed in the back.

And we're off and running, with Hannay on the lam and desperate to both clear his own name and complete Annabella's mission. Along the way he meets classic cool Hitchcock blonde Pamela (Abrams again), Highland oddballs, villainous probable-Nazis and many more, and must endure all manner of hijinks -- from hanging off a train bridge to impersonating a milkman -- during his fugitive journey from London to Scotland and back again.

Little homages to some of Hitchock's trademarks, including references to other films, are sprinkled throughout. While the plot is both silly and suspensefully exciting, the real magic is in watching the cast (rounded out by Ron Campbell, also playing countless roles), do their zany, slapstick, screwball and oh-so-British, Scottish and occasionally Germanic stuff -- switching characters, accents (kudos, dialect coach Janel Miley) and costumes seemingly at the speed of light. Some of my favorite bits include the frantic moving of a road-blocking flock of sheep, an exquisitely choreographed handcuffed chase-across-the-moors routine and every time Campbell and Brown raise their hats and thank each other in the music hall.

Director Leslie Martinson and team display expert timing, with great scenic design by David Lee Cuthbert, lovely costumes by Cathleen Edwards (an important feature of this quick-change show), lighting by Steven B. Mannshardt and sound by Cliff Caruthers. And all four actors are superb, with Gardner giving Hannay the posh voice and manner reminiscent of Matt Berry in "Toast of London," and the three role switchers proving incredibly nimble. Period-and-place-appropriate music (think George Formby) helps set the scene further.

"The 39 Steps" really manages to capture the brilliance of Hitchock's style and spoof it in a way that just plain works. It's all much better experienced than read about, so my best advice is to catch a performance ASAP. And take a lesson from Hannay: You never know who the mysterious stranger sitting next to you in the theater may turn out to be.

What: "The 39 Steps."

Where: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

When: Through Sept. 22; show times vary.

Cost: $35-$95.

Info: TheatreWorks.

What is democracy worth to you?
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


All your news. All in one place. Every day.
Top Blogs

Su Hong Palo Alto's last day of business will be Sept. 29
By Elena Kadvany | 18 comments | 5,575 views

Premarital, Women Over 50 Do Get Married
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,651 views

Natural Wines?
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,501 views

Electric Buses: A case study
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 1,461 views

Stay a part of their day
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 571 views

View all local blogs
 
2019 Moonlight Run & Walk

Register now!

On Friday, October 11, join us at the Palo Alto Baylands for a 5K walk, 5K run, 10K run or half marathon! All proceeds benefit local nonprofits serving children and families.

More Info