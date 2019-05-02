The works of Jack Hooper, a painter, muralist, sculptor and printmaker, are being featured at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park through May 15. The exhibit is titled "From LA to San Francisco, to Mexico: Women, Figures and Frida Kahlo."

A reception is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the gallery at 888 Santa Cruz Ave.

The show, curated by Maria Cerrone, is the first solo exhibition of Hooper's work since his death in 2014, according to a press release from the gallery.

Hooper, who was born in 1928 and was an art professor at UCLA and chairman of the art departments at Mount St. Mary's College and UCSC, was born in Los Angeles and lived for a time in the Bay Area, Paris and, for the last two decades of his life, in Mexico.

In that country, he and his wife lived at the foot of a volcano, "where he did some of his finest and most inventive work," according to the press release. "Jack Hooper's paintings became increasingly personal and emotionally resonant, having reflected the trappings of the official art world."

Silicon Valley Open Studios

Dozens of artist from Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside are participating in Silicon Valley Open Studios this weekend, May 4 and 5. The annual event allows visitors to "get up close and personal" with artists as they visit their studios, according to a SVOS press release.

Artists from Menlo Park are: Sippora Aguia (jewelry), Nathalie Brossard (painting), Dorothy Burston Brown (sculpture), George Colliat (painting), Anne Combe Dachs (book arts, papermaking), Richard Dweck (photography) Beatrice Frangos (painting, Veronique Gillard (painting), Michele Guieu (assemblage/collage), Valerie Lauterbach (pottery/ceramics), April Maiten (glass, mosaics), Elaine McCreight (painting), Asia Morgenthaler (painting), Corinna Mori (pottery/ceramics), Paulette Phlipot (photography), Inga Poslitur (painting), Terry Tsu (mixed media), Rachel Tirosh (painting), and Diane Zingeler (painting).

Artists from Portola Valley are: Nancy Benton (painting), Helga Christoph (painting) Tamara Danoyan (ceramics/pottery), Danielle Fafchamps (sculpture), Doris Fischer-Colbrie (pottery/ceramics), Rachel Greenberg (glass, mosaics), Denise Howard (drawing), Desiree Karge (jewelry), Jennifer Mineer (jewelry), Barbara Pease (painting), Eric Saint Georges (sculpture), Lanchi Vo (furniture, woodworking), and Mami Weber (watercolor).

Atherton painter Claude Sauquet and Woodside mixed-media artist Michael Standefer are also participating.

Go to svos.org to find studio locations.

Views from the Trail

The work of Menlo Park photographer Frances Freyberg Blackburn is on exhibit this month at Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park.

An artist's reception is set for Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit features images of landscapes and seascapes, wilflowers and wildlife, from across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Go to portolaartgallery.com for more information.