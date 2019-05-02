Music, music and more music on tap this spring in Woodside

By Kate Daly

Special to The Almanac

Looking for some local live music? In the next few weeks a range of musical guests will perform at two different venues in Woodside.

On Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m., Chris Costanza, cellist with the St. Lawrence String Quartet, will play Bach's Unaccompanied Cello Suites at Independence Hall, at 2955 Woodside Road.

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be provided by the sponsor, the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee.

On Sunday, May 12, at 7 p.m., the Village Hub events team is starting a series of concerts in Woodside Village Church's Guild Hall at 3154 Woodside Road.

Carol McComb, Keith Little, Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum will sing and play guitar, fiddle, mandolin and banjo, providing a mix of traditional and original folk, bluegrass, country and gospel music.

Tickets are $25, $20 for senior citizens, and $15 for kids under 12.

For tickets, go to the villagehub.org for that event and the next.

On Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m., the third annual Verdi in the Village dinner concert will take place at the church.

The performers, soprano Jennifer Mitchell, tenor Martin Rojas-Dietrich and pianist Elizabeth Neff, first performed together in Woodside in 2011 at The Little Store in a concert organized by the late Pauline Picchi.

Organizer Vicki Coe says the Village Hub is continuing the tradition "with antipasti, followed by a song set in the chapel, a full-course Italian dinner, another song set, and then dessert under the stars."