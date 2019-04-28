A&E

TheatreWorks to receive Tony Award

Local theater company granted American Theatre Wing national honor

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will receive the Regional Theatre Tony Award for 2019, founder and Artistic Director Robert Kelley announced over the weekend.

"I can think of no better way to begin our 50th anniversary season than with this highest honor, a testament to the passion and imaginative spirit of many," Kelley stated in an announcement online and sent to supporters.

The Regional Theatre Tony Award is given annually to a non-Broadway theater company and is based on recommendations from the American Theatre Critics Association. It carries with it a $25,000 grant.

The honor comes at an especially poignant moment for Kelley, who will step down as artistic director at the end of the 2019-2020 season, his 50th year since founding the company in 1970.

TheatreWorks, he noted in a recent interview with the Weekly, has long been dedicated to fostering diversity and nontraditional casting and nurturing emerging talent and work.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live from New York City on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

