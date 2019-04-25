Mary Poppins brings her magic to Hillview stage

Hillview Middle School students will revive the Disney classic "Mary Poppins" with their upcoming spring musical.

The play, originally produced as a 1964 film starring Julie Andrews, will run from April 25 to 27. It follows the story of a magical British nanny who improves the Banks family dynamic by turning chores into games.

Hillview drama director William Hairston said in an email that he finds it remarkable to see middle schoolers, 10- to 13-year-olds, perform a Broadway-length show.

"When I reflect on my own 12-year-old self, it seems even more incredible," he said. "Our emphasis on the Banks family as the heart of the show, and the students' bravery and maturity in exploring their roles is extraordinary." A student backstage and booth crew will run the show, which is "also unusual for middle school, and quite wonderful," he added.

Students in the production shared their thoughts with The Almanac on what theater means to them.

"Eight years ago I saw my first musical," said Ryann, an eighth-grader. "The lights and the music were amazing, but what really caught my attention was the sense of community and family. Throughout my years involved in theater I have learned many valuable lessons of teamwork and encouragement you give and receive from your fellow actors. Theater to me is family."

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26; and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Hillview Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

On the performance dates, concessions will be open an hour before curtain time.

Tickets are $12 for children and $17 for adults, and are on sale here.