A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 25, 2019, 5:17 pm

Mary Poppins brings her magic to Hillview stage

 

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Hillview Middle School students will revive the Disney classic "Mary Poppins" with their upcoming spring musical.

The play, originally produced as a 1964 film starring Julie Andrews, will run from April 25 to 27. It follows the story of a magical British nanny who improves the Banks family dynamic by turning chores into games.

Hillview drama director William Hairston said in an email that he finds it remarkable to see middle schoolers, 10- to 13-year-olds, perform a Broadway-length show.

"When I reflect on my own 12-year-old self, it seems even more incredible," he said. "Our emphasis on the Banks family as the heart of the show, and the students' bravery and maturity in exploring their roles is extraordinary." A student backstage and booth crew will run the show, which is "also unusual for middle school, and quite wonderful," he added.

Students in the production shared their thoughts with The Almanac on what theater means to them.

"Eight years ago I saw my first musical," said Ryann, an eighth-grader. "The lights and the music were amazing, but what really caught my attention was the sense of community and family. Throughout my years involved in theater I have learned many valuable lessons of teamwork and encouragement you give and receive from your fellow actors. Theater to me is family."

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25; 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26; and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Hillview Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

On the performance dates, concessions will be open an hour before curtain time.

Tickets are $12 for children and $17 for adults, and are on sale here.

We can't do it without you.
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Don't be the last to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

If you do nothing else, do These Three Things
By Sherry Listgarten | 43 comments | 2,269 views

Lentil Brownies
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 739 views

Finding Balance
By Cheryl Bac | 1 comment | 373 views

View all local blogs
 
2019 Readers' Choice

The Almanac Readers' Choice ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "The Almanac Readers' Choice" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 27th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 17th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE