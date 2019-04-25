A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 25, 2019, 4:39 pm

'Go Forth' ponders the mysteries of mourning and mortality around the world

A Q&A with theater artist Kaneza Schaal

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Kaneza Schaal's "Go Forth" is a multimedia performance piece inspired by the Egyptian Book of the Dead, the 3,000-year-old funerary text that gives the soul instructions on how to navigate the afterlife. The performance, which involves photography, film and dance from a diverse range of cultural influences (from African and African American sculptural traditions to pop songs) to portray seven burial vignettes, ponders "how we create space in our lives for the presence of the absent." Schaal will bring "Go Forth" to Stanford University's Bing Studio on April 26 and 27.

Q: What was your inspiration when coming up with "Go Forth"? Have you always been interested in mythology and ritual?

A: The performance is inspired by my own experience of ritualized grieving with my family in Rwanda. I am interested in how humans process and perform death, from the Black Lives Matter movement to ancient burial traditions. "Go Forth" considers the intimacy between black people and death around the world.

Q: How are you able to weave traditions from different cultures into a cohesive whole? What was the biggest challenge when putting together the piece?

A: I believe that stories build the world. The stories we tell about ourselves and each other build architecture, and policy and our social and political fabric. Great storytelling requires speaking many languages -- aesthetic, formal, creative languages as well as cultural, historical and experiential languages. Social practice is inextricable from creative practice. The diversity of my lexicons is fundamental to my pursuit of artistic excellence. The strongest tool of an ensemble is the culture of the group. I would say the biggest challenge and the biggest reward is setting up the team of artists to build a work.

Q: What do you hope audiences will get out of the performance?

A: I hope audiences will reflect on the presence of the absent in their own lives. "Go Forth" paves (the) way for its audience to reflect on their individual and collective mourning processes. I hope they will laugh. And trust themselves.

Q: Have you performed at Stanford/in this area much before?

A: I grew up performing in Northern California and I went to summer camp at Hidden Villa, just across the way. This will be my first time performing in "Go Forth." I built the piece when my father died. In many ways the work itself was a burial ritual for me. Performing in the piece, performing the piece in California where I grew up, and completing this iteration of the work from both sides of the stage is quite poetic and meaningful to me.

What: "Go Forth."

Where: 327 Lasuen St., Bing Studio, Stanford.

When: Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $40-$50.

Info: Stanford Live.

We can't do it without you.
Support local journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Be the first to know

Get the latest headlines sent straight to your inbox every day.

Top Blogs

If you do nothing else, do These Three Things
By Sherry Listgarten | 43 comments | 2,269 views

Lentil Brownies
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 739 views

Finding Balance
By Cheryl Bac | 1 comment | 373 views

View all local blogs
 
2019 Readers' Choice

The Almanac Readers' Choice ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "The Almanac Readers' Choice" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 27th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 17th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE