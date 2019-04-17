A&E

Rhiannon Giddens, Joshua Bell and more to feature in Stanford Live's next season

University performance organization announces 2019-2020 lineup

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Stanford Live's 2019-2020 season will "explore the intersection of art and politics," according to a recent press release.

Among the more than 50 events planned for next season, which will start in September, will be performances by blues and folk musician Rhiannon Giddens in collaboration with Francesco Turrisi (Feb. 7); the world premiere of Scott Joplin's "Treemonisha" opera, which was selected as a Hewlett 50 Arts Commission grant winner (April 23-26 at Palo Alto High School); violinist Joshua Bell (Nov. 1) and multimedia artist Laurie Anderson (Jan. 29). More performances will be added throughout the year, the press release notes.

"A key role of the artist is to reflect a society back upon itself and that political context and content is a crucial part of this storytelling process," Chris Lorway, executive director of Stanford Live, states in the release.

For a complete list of events scheduled so far, go to Stanford Live.

