Uploaded: Thu, Aug 16, 2018, 5:56 pm

Tahirih Justice Center benefit concert

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The Community School of Music and Arts (230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View) will host a benefit concert for the Tahirih Justice Center, which works to protect immigrant women and children fleeing violence and human trafficking, on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2:30 p.m. Kevin Zhu, a 17-year-old violinist who won the 2018 Paganini International Violin Competition, will perform, along with singer Millie Lin and pianist Andrew Semenza. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25 ($100 for VIP access and seating) and are available at TJC.

