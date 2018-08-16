'Saturday Night,' live

For a few weekends this August, Broadway By the Bay is giving audiences a taste of 1970s New York City, when disco was king (at least for a specific subculture).

"Saturday Night Fever" is a stage musical based on the iconic 1977 film of the same name. The story is itself based on a magazine article (which was later admitted to be fabricated) about the young, working-class Brooklynites who escaped their humdrum everyday existence to come alive on the dance floor, shaking their groove things at the 2001 Odyssey nightclub and similar locales.

The show follows 19-year-old Tony Manero (Nick Bernardi), an Italian-American son of a devout and dysfunctional Catholic family. At work he's a lowly paint-shop clerk. At home he's the black sheep to his nagging, abusive parents (real-life couple Joe and Kristina Hudelson). But when the weekend comes? He's the lord of the shiny shirt, tight trousers and hottest dance moves: A magnet for the ladies and an inspiration for this gang of deadbeat pals. On the horizon is a dance competition that promises $1,000 for the winning couple, money that could go toward Tony moving up from his current state of boredom and despair. Annette (Sammi Hildebrandt) desperately wants to be his partner both on the dance floor and off, but he only has eyes for Stephanie Mangano (Anya Absten), a snooty Manhattan career gal in the making who hasn't quite shed her borough roots. She can match Tony in dance moves as well as challenge him with her force-of-nature personality and desire to better her life. In the meantime, Tony's best friend Bobby C (David Blackburn) is conflicted over whether or not to end things with his sweet but (in his eyes) clingy girlfriend Pauline (Brigitte Losey) when life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. There are also racially motivated scuffles, reckless teen exploits and, of course, a whole lot of Bee Gees songs.

The song list includes the infectiously catchy "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin'" and "If I Can't Have You," plus some other period classics such as "Disco Inferno" and some new songs written by David Abbinanti, one of several writers who adapted the story for the stage (this is the newest adaptation but the show has gone through multiple iterations since it debuted in London in 1998). The Bee Gees has a very distinct sound, especially vocally, with the trademark three-part harmonies and falsetto. When translated to the stage, the songs lose some of that magic, despite the energetic BBB cast's best efforts. Hildebrandt sings "If I Can't Have You" as a poignant ballad but, despite her lovely voice, the lyrics of the song sound a bit silly when slowed down and saddened-up. On the whole, there's a bit of a karaoke vibe.

Another problem lies in the overall sound in the historic Fox Theatre. The offstage orchestra is loud (good, but loud, especially the reed instruments), often overwhelming the vocalists, and the mix on opening weekend was too mid-rangey (with disco hits, one wants thumping bass!).

Bernardi is a good choice for leading-man Tony, stepping into the role made famous by John Travolta. He's got the looks, accent and mannerisms down pat, showing Tony's more sensitive, thoughtful side under the macho, tough-guy persona just enough to make him likeable. Absten, too, does a good job taking Stephanie from stuck-up to savvy and worth rooting for. Losey is endearing as poor, underappreciated Pauline and gives a sparky rendition of "Jive Talking," while Blackburn's agonized Bobby C. seems doomed from the start.

It's a dance-heavy show, naturally, and thanks to choreography by Nicole Helfer and the large cast, there is plenty of moving and grooving. Especially impressive are Katie Edralin and Carlos Guerrero as a featured dance couple from outside the usual clique who challenge Tony and Stephanie for the crown.

Those sensitive to flashing lights may not appreciate the very bright disco-ball scenes but Aaron Spivey's lighting design is colorful and exciting, as are the 1970s-style costumes by Tammy Berlin. The set by Kelly James Tighe gives a sense of the economically depressed urban environment, although it doesn't quite sufficiently convey the scale of what is supposed to be a high, dangerous bridge setting.

Those who think of "Saturday Night Fever" as a showcase for feel-good dance tunes may be surprised to learn (or be reminded) that the actual story and setting are fairly dark and gritty. The stage production sometimes struggles to balance these two sides but it does make for some interesting juxtaposition. The switching back and forth between comic and tragic moments can seem forced at times but the ending is surprisingly satisfying.

Though "Saturday Night Fever" doesn't fully soar (and the mandatory audience-participation dance party feels awkward), it is an enjoyable-enough way to spend a Saturday night.

What: "Saturday Night Fever."

Where: Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St., Redwood City.

When: Weekends through Aug. 26 (see online for specific showtimes).

Cost: $44-$66.

Info: Go to Broadway By the Bay.