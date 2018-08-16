A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 16, 2018, 5:54 pm

Isn't it 'Rich'?

Palo Alto native directs 'Crazy Rich Asians'

"Crazy Rich Asians" -- based on a trilogy of novels -- marks a long-overdue investment in Asian talent as the first major Hollywood release in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast.

This new franchise gets off to a solid start in the hands of Palo Alto-born director Jon M. Chu ("Now You See Me 2"), whose parents own Chef Chu's restaurant in Los Altos, gives Kevin Kwan's novel a bright, glossy, colorful treatment. In short order, we meet Rachel Chu (Constance Wu of "Fresh Off the Boat"), a young Chinese-American woman living the dream in New York City (in the novel, she's identified as being from Cupertino). An economics professor, she's the youngest faculty member at NYU. She loves her job almost as much as her man, longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding). But Rachel gets the shock of her young life when, on agreeing to accompany Nick to his best friend's wedding in Singapore, she learns that Nick belongs to one of the top ten wealthiest families in Asia.

It's a stretch, of course, that Nick has kept this secret as long as he has, but the contrivance allows the audience to join Rachel on her trip down the rabbit hole to a new world. In Singapore, Rachel feels the hard glare of Nick's mother Eleanor Sung-Young (Michelle Yeoh), who quickly judges Rachel a liability ("All Americans think about is their own happiness"). Meanwhile, Rachel faces toxic gossip and backbiting from the local contingent of mean girls while accepting moral support from friends old and new. At every turn, the elephant in the room is the "crazy" richness of the Young family and its social circle.

And there's the rub: by flattening Kwan's novel into a two-hour popcorn picture, "Crazy Rich Asians" gets lost in the weeds of what should be a fascinating central theme. Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli's screenplay should be asking what it means to have this much money. When widening economic inequality has become one of the most persistent issues of the day, it's not a good look for movies like the "Fifty Shades" trilogy and "Crazy Rich Asians" to play like an idle flip through a fashion magazine, with its photo shoots of destination weddings and inaccessible designer duds, and its ads for obnoxious cars and other luxury accessories that can only be bought with "'f-you" money.

To be fair, "Crazy Rich Asians" at times hints at the implications of this wealth, occasionally depicting this world as a distressing, Fellini-esque circus of excess or depicting the insidious ways in which money gets in the way of personal relationships (particularly in a subplot involving Nick's cousin and her husband, who's not from money). Far more often, though, we're watching a Cinderella dream. Rachel may not much care about the money, at least in comparison to the love of Nick and the acceptance of Eleanor, but by the film's climax, a $40 million wedding, conspicuous consumerism has been glamorized beyond the point of no return, and the difference between romance and showmanship becomes, at least momentarily, irrelevant.

"Crazy Rich Asians" will win over audiences with its escapism, sincere depiction of a loving couple troubleshooting family issues, and not-so-secret weapon of broad comic flourishes. Fresh off of "Ocean's Eight," Awkwafina scores as Rachel's sassy Singapore-based college friend, even if Chu throws off the balance by casting chronic overactor and low-comedy specialist Ken Jeong as her father. Despite it all, subtlety turns out to be "Crazy Rich Asians"' strong suit in one sense: the great Michelle Yeoh holding court as the unnervingly quiet, gravitational center of the picture.

— Peter Canavese

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by movie goer
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
20 hours ago

Asian-American actors only get starring roles in mainstream Hollywood movies once every generation. Flower Drum Song was in 1961. The Joy Luck Club was in 1993. They had better make the best of these opportunities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Hotel restaurant to open in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 2,521 views

A Concrete Joy: The Life and Love of Charlie Foley-Hughes
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 1,025 views

Climate Friendly Cuisine Conference
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 831 views

View all local blogs
 