Regal recycling

Egg cartons, plastic membranes, empty propane canisters and torn denim are probably candidates for the recycle bin in most homes. For artist Tim Hawkinson these objects, and most detritus, are fodder for his imaginative, off-beat assemblages. Pace Gallery is featuring a series of new work by the highly regarded Southern California artist in a show titled "All that glitters, Must come down," on view until Sept. 9.

The problem that some viewers have with "found art" is that it seems too simple, which generates a "my kid could do that" response. Conversely, the reaction can also be one of anger, as if the artist is trying to pull the wool over our eyes. While Hawkinson does work with quotidian objects that he finds around his home in Alta Dena, there is a highly sophisticated thought process behind each and every piece he creates. References as far-reaching as Indian religious ceremonies, the Venus of Willendorf and Moby Dick reveal the artist's vast knowledge and broad range of interests. Mainly, Hawkinson, who is quiet and thoughtful, yet very approachable in person, seems to have an unquenchable curiosity about life and objects that reflect how we live. As the title of this exhibition suggests, he also has a cheeky sense of humor that finds its way into most of his art, even when dealing with serious subjects.

"A lot of this work deals with age," he explained. "It's about the promises that are made early in life that can't possibly come true. I guess it's about learning life's lessons and dealing with reality."

The exhibition begins with two odalisques, normally a label given to pictures of veiled female slaves or concubines. In Hawkinson's hands, however, urethane innertubes and the molded forms used to transport produce are joined to create an off-kilter motorcycle rider, leaning into a curve or, perhaps, getting ready to wipe out. The artist explained that he is not a rider but "likes to do modes of transportation, exposing their inner workings." The second in the series is not a vehicle but rather a twisted silver charm bracelet, where the links are joined "like an embrace." One can really appreciate the "all that glitters" reference here, as the shiny diamond-like facets are revealed, at closer inspection, to be just mirrored mylar, placed in empty egg cartons. The artist said, "Like a child's toy crown, they are hollow and have no volume."

That fool-the-eye quality continues, on a much larger scale, with the largest and most compelling piece in the exhibition, Juggernaut. Taking up the entire second gallery space, the piece consists of a huge jewel-encrusted crown that is supported by an old pool ladder and moves continuously in an elliptical fashion. It stands in front of a tufted blue wall that is periodically inflated by a vacuum pump. Empty rotating cylinders of oxygen and propane, hanging from the ladder, create a deep, low sound element. "The sound is low, like a steel drum and it's a sad refrain, but it's also sleepy and mesmerizing," Hawkinson said. The artist said that he always wanted to create a piece with this name. "It's an Indian word and refers to when a village moves a statue of a god from one temple to another -- hundreds of people do it." A check with Webster also revealed that during these massive moves, people would often throw themselves under the moving statue, resulting in "juggernaut" also being a reference to any sort of blind devotion or sacrifice. As with the previous pieces, the huge faceted gems are just shiny, hollow mylar. Whether the visitor sees it as a symbol of royalty or just empty promises, the artist is fine with any interpretation. "I hope people will spend time with it to read what's going on."

Hawkinson is a Bay Area native and attended San Jose State University, where he earned a BFA. He then relocated to Los Angeles in order to attend graduate school at UCLA, earning a MFA. His work seemed to garner attention almost immediately, resulting in major exhibitions and inclusion in the 1999 Venice Biennale. In 2015, he was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship, given to those who demonstrate exceptional creative ability in the arts. He admits that he is a bit of a magpie, saying, "my work is informed by whatever materials there are around me." He is also known for using his own body in much of his work. This tendency can be seen in the next series of works in the show, beginning with Bather (Moby Dick).

The free-standing piece consists of an old claw-foot bathtub into which a "sea" of well-worn denim has been affixed. Jutting up through the denim are hands, fingers and a knee made of urethane. "The piece is inspired by the book Moby Dick and captures the sinking of the Pequod," said Hawkinson. He explained that for this piece, and several others in the exhibition, he created molds of his body parts using dental impression material. A plaster cast, then a silicon cast was created and the result, which is the color of skin tones, is very realistic. Hawkinson says he never uses models because "using myself is convenient -- and less expensive!"

In the last gallery, a series of very different pieces is on view. Unlike the sculptural works, these are two-dimensional hanging scrolls that are bordered in shiny gold fabric (former survival blankets). Hawkinson explained that these pieces, titled "Baldachin," were inspired by the Bernini canopy that hangs over the altar in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Pictured on the scrolls are photographs of the artist, contorted, elongated and rather creepy. "That is me, taking a contra-postal pose on a rotating base," he explained. "Hundreds of photographs were made as I made a full rotation." Reminiscent of eagle pose, a yoga posture that involves balancing on one foot with an arm and a leg wrapped around the body, "They really represent being off center," he said.

Hawkinson acknowledged that people are often perplexed by his work. "I am used to that," he said, "but I encourage people to just use their eyes and interpret with their own rich base of personal history."

Based on Hawkinson's success at Pace (this is his sixth solo show), and the art world in general, it would seem that all that glitters is, indeed, gold.

What: Tim Hawkinson's "All that glitters, Must come down."

Where: Pace Gallery, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto.

When: Through Sept. 9, Tueday-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Info: Go to Pace.