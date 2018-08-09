A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 9, 2018, 3:11 pm

George R.R. Martin in RWC

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin will be in conversation with Hugo Award-winning artist John Picacio on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St., Redwood City. The event is a benefit for the nonprofit Locus SF Foundation, parent to Locus Magazine, a journal for the science fiction and fantasy fields. Tickets are $59-$279. Go to Fox Theatre.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Tacolicious expands chicken concept to Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 11 comments | 5,377 views

Couples: Tantric Sex and Menopause
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,305 views

Microbiotic Bowl - Research Participants Needed
By Laura Stec | 20 comments | 1,467 views

View all local blogs
 