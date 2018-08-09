George R.R. Martin in RWC

"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin will be in conversation with Hugo Award-winning artist John Picacio on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St., Redwood City. The event is a benefit for the nonprofit Locus SF Foundation, parent to Locus Magazine, a journal for the science fiction and fantasy fields. Tickets are $59-$279. Go to Fox Theatre.