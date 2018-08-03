Where Cuban meets classical

Pianist Ignacio "Nachito" Herrera's playing began with classical pieces in the concert hall before transitioning to improvisations in the bandstand.

But the Minnesota resident's journey has also been a decidedly international one, bringing him from his youth in Havana, Cuba, to a concert Thursday night, Aug. 9, at the Oshman Family JCC's Schultz Cultural Arts Hall in Palo Alto. It's a path that's brought him from a tropical climate to a sometimes-frigid one to, in the case of the Peninsula, sometimes unpredictable temperatures.

"The last time I played in Palo Alto was kind of chilly. I was kind of disappointed because of that," said Herrera by phone from the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, in between teaching duties. "They put me in a really nice hotel with a swimming pool but I couldn't use it!'

A child piano prodigy, Herrera heard all types of music at home while growing up in Havana. His father and mother were both pianists, with the former playing in local big bands.

Herrera began taking piano lessons at the Institute of Art conservatory in Havana City at age 7, continuing until he was 14. At 12, he performed a Rachmaninoff piano concerto with the Havana Symphony Orchestra.

Further pursuit of a European classical-based education, with an emphasis on Russian and Polish piano styles, helped cement his technique, theory and knowledge of the repertoire. But as a teenager, he was already developing an interest in the indigenous Cuban music that his father was performing.

That led eventually to a coveted gig as the musical director of Havana's historic Tropicana Club before relocating to Minnesota in 2002. He maintained ties to his native Cuba, though, including a work with the Â¡Cubanisimo! band.

While Herrera once performed solo recitals and in chamber and symphonic orchestral settings, his preferred instrumentation these days is piano trio. With the Cuban rhythm section of Daymar Calvario on bass and Edgar Martinez playing percussion rather than a drum kit, the Nachito Herrera Trio executes airtight performances as well as joyously free-flowing solos

"Edgar is actually covering all percussion, particularly traditional ones like timbales, congas and batÃ¡ drum," he explained. "We have everything because what we do in our program, it is kind of like ... a musical tour around all different Cuban styles.

"We just want to show the people our music from Cuba and our experiences we are having playing and how wonderful it is to be together," he continued. "And being able to combine Cuban and classical music really brings us joy."

The European classical and Afro-Cuban influences that have been crossing over throughout his career are showcased in his current works.

"We are also presenting the program of a record we produced in Havana called 'From Bach to Havana,'" he said."I was able to pick different classical piano pieces like Bach's Prelude in C Minor, Chopin's Prelude in E Minor and a part of Rachmaninoff's second piano concerto and play exactly what was written by the composer but over different Cuban rhythms," he added.

Life in the northern U.S. has been agreeable for Herrera and his family, though there was certainly an adjustment period, he said. While there's not a huge Cuban Ã©migrÃ© population, he pointed out that there's a large Latino contingent.

As for the Minnesota weather, it's a tale of two wardrobes for the former beach boy. "I always like to say, as a good Cuban, for me it is nice in between April and Christmas, at the latest," he said, with a good-natured chuckle. "And my wife really loves it. She likes the snow a lot, and she likes to play with the grandkids in the snow. She likes to do the sledding. But let me tell you something: The people here in the Twin Cities, they are very musical. They know music, and it's great to be around and part of," he declared.

He's able to frequent Minneapolis' beloved Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant as both a performer and a patron, and Herrera and his wife are producing a concert in December that they're calling "Afro-Latin Renaissance."

"I just still haven't gotten used to the winters yet," he said.

Freelance writer Yoshi Kato can be emailed at yoshiyoungblood@earthlink.net.

What: Nachito Herrera

Where: Oshman Family JCC, Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto.

When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 (students with valid IDs)-$40.

Info: Go to Palo Alto JCC events.