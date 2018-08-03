Live at Lytton

On a recent summer evening in Palo Alto's Lytton Plaza, the scene was vibrant. Children splashed in the fountain, patrons of local business enjoyed dining al fresco, dogs sniffed and scurried about, a group of teen girls rehearsed an elaborate dance routine and a juggler practiced his skills. At the heart of it all was Equator, an improv-music duo that listeners can find performing in the plaza on most Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer.

Equator is made up of two locals: drummer Dennis Willoner and guitarist/bassist Beauman Edwards. The band's time in the plaza is "very liberating, because it doesn't require so many things that typical music jobs do require," Edwards said. "There's no tickets, there's no T-shirts, there's no venue. No Facebook promotion schemes."

Equator simply puts out a tip bucket and relies on the enthusiasm of passersby and loyal listeners alike.

"I'm not going to say we're, like, hugely successful or anything but we have this cool niche where we can do it our way and it works out and we make money."

Edwards compared the scene at Lytton Plaza to an open-air circus, where anyone is free to show up and do their thing. Equator's own music is an improvised blend of funk, rock, jazz, psychedelic and anything else the players come up with, utilizing live looping, thanks to Edwards' laptop set-up.

"I've heard from the audience and for us as well, it's an adventure, musically," he said. Equator welcomes audience participation and jamming of all kinds and Edwards said he loves the diversity of voices one might hear on any given night, from politicians to children selling chocolate for charity, to religious groups. He and Willoner gladly share the microphones and PA equipment they dutifully bring along.

Lytton Plaza has its other fairly regular musicians, Edwards said. A blues combo typically takes the time slot before Equator. A saxophonist called Steve sometimes comes by and occasionally jams with the band. There's a core group of fans who turn up often, while others come and go.

"I think part of what makes it work is that we're accessible entirely. They don't have to expect anything and they can also play along. And that's really precious," he said. "We've had many fans approach us and they say, 'I saw you a month ago and since then I've been learning guitar and I've been practicing all week. Can I play with you guys?'" Edwards marveled, his voice tinged with awe. "This person entirely just picked up a new hobby because of us and now they are asking us to play music? Of course you can play! Holy cow."

He recounted a recent encounter that could have turned into conflict but resolved happily, when a group of Hare Krishnas turned up at the time Equator usually starts its set. At the request of one of the children in the group, they all ended up performing The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" together, followed by a chant led by a group member, with Edwards looping her voice.

Edwards said Equator has played in other spots and other cities but nothing quite compares to that special Lytton vibe.

"Improv-ing (sic) live is very nerve-wracking and rare. It requires a welcoming, friendly place and Lytton Plaza totally is that. And we can also radiate that, being so familiar with it, so people who aren't used to doing that can join us."

Growing up in Palo Alto, Edwards spent much of his youth deeply enmeshed in video games and video-game music. He didn't feel like he fit in well at Palo Alto High School until he realized he could better connect his love of music with his school and social life.

"I definitely was a weirdo," he said with a laugh. "I was a clown." His senior year, though, he and a friend formed the Paly Rocks Club, playing together with a group of fellow musicians most lunch times, where he became known as "Beauman the bass man" for his talents on the bass guitar. That was also the year he realized he wanted to go to music school, pulled up his below-average grades and was accepted into the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Though he was admitted to the school as a bass soloist, he quickly realized that he still craved the interplay of being in a band. Since college, the multi-instrumentalist been pursuing a career in music through a variety of ways, from teaching to continuing his passion for video-game music and, of course, with Equator.

Willoner and Edwards first met in high school, where they played in a metal band, and formed Equator five years ago (Willoner plays in other bands and teaches music as well). Playing at Lytton seems a natural evolution of the community spirit nurtured through jams in their school days.

The plaza has a long history as being a hotspot of free speech and live music in Palo Alto. According to the city's rules, live, amplified music is allowed at Lytton Plaza on a first-come basis every night as well as on weekend afternoons, no permit required. It's up to the musicians to work out who plays when, with the general agreement that no one act should take up more than three hours (acoustic music is also allowed during all park hours; groups with more than 25 people or those wanting to reserve a specific time slot can request a permit).

"Lytton Plaza is just this awesome place where we have policies protecting performers. So that's really the glory of it," Edwards said. "That Palo Alto will put up with loud music and clowns, you know?"

For more information, go to Equator.