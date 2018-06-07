A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 7, 2018, 3:44 pm

Cue the cool jazz

'Ocean's Eight' spinoff an amiable, female-led heist movie

This year's Met Gala went off without a hitch, and now, a month later, "Ocean's Eight" is invading the most exclusive party in America to create a little chaos and make off with millions in jewelry.

As the title suggests, "Ocean" is a spin off -- and also a sequel to -- Steven Soderbergh's 2000s trio of heist films: "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen." But this time, the women are the masterminds.

Although Matt Damon's cameo didn't survive the #metoo moment following internet protests, co-writer/director Gary Ross ("Pleasantville," "The Hunger Games") does include a few links to the previous trilogy, but mostly "Ocean's Eight" works to establish a new, all-female ensemble headed by Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean.

Just released from a five-year stretch in a New Jersey prison, Debbie immediately recruits her best friend Lou (Cate Blanchett) to partner in the heist.

Bullock and Blanchett are joined by Helena Bonham Carter (as a fashion designer in need of a win), Rihanna (as the requisite hacker extraordinaire), Mindy Kaling ("The Mindy Project"), Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story") and Awkwafina (of Warner's upcoming "Crazy Rich Asians").

If the math seems a little fuzzy there, that's part of the labyrinthine plotting of a heist movie. The eighth woman beholden to Ocean is a "mark": Anne Hathaway as movie star and Met Gala invitee Daphne Kluger. Not even the surprises are quite surprises here, since "Ocean's Eight" recycles a formula now very familiar from not only these films but from the 1960s legacy that spawned them. One shouldn't underestimate the degree of difficulty here, though, in plotting a heist story and, more so, in juggling this many characters (plus Richard Armitage as Debbie's caddish ex and James Corden as an insurance investigator).

Ross brings a sure hand and plenty of eye candy to this slick, glitzy fantasy, which is no more or less than an amiable, star-powered trifle. The stars are all on their respective games (and arguably the least famous one, Awkwafina, turns out to be the comical M.V.P.).

"Ocean's Eight" doesn't quite manage the snap of Soderbergh's films, but composer Daniel Pemberton obligingly kicks out some cool jazz, enough for a Pavlovian response in the good company of a strong ensemble.

— Peter Canavese

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto to get babka bakery
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 4,974 views

Couples: Say Nice Things Behind Your Partner’s Back
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,278 views

Don’t Look Back: The Madison Reunion
By Stuart Soffer | 0 comments | 218 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here