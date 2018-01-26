Hate is not a small-town value

Are we born to hate and fear those different from us or is it learned? And if it is learned, can it be unlearned? How does a close-knit community react when a hate crime is committed in their midst, and how is that community changed? These are some of the questions asked in Palo Alto Players' production of "The Laramie Project."

In 1998 in the small Wyoming town of Laramie, gay university student Matthew Shepard was brutally beaten and left to die, tied to a fence on the outskirts of town by Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. Soon after, Moises Kaufman took members of the Tectonic Theater Project to Laramie to interview people in the town and with these interviews created a stage play, which became "The Laramie Project."

McKinney and Russell (played by Dana Cordelia Morgan and Bradley Satterwhite) tell us that Shepard made an unwanted pass at them and so they decide to rough him up. Were they brought up to be anti-gay? Did they have a history of violence? We're not told, as the play focuses on the reactions of the community rather than the criminals (who both received two consecutive life sentences).

Through these vignettes, we meet more people of Laramie. The police chief tells us how the town sprung up on the plains as a stop on the railroad. "A good place to live, good people, lots of space," he says. He and each of the townspeople in turn describe their shock and horror at how anything so heinous could be committed by anyone living in their peaceful community.

Religion plays no small role in middle America and we hear at various times from Laramie's Catholic priest, the local Unitarian minister and the bible-beating, fire-and-brimstone preacher from Kansas who crashes Shepard's funeral to spread his own brand of hate. By contrast, the Catholic and the Unitarian leaders are more concerned with healing than judgment. There is a wonderful scene at Shepard's funeral where a group of students dressed as angels, led by Shepard's friend Romaine Patterson (Roneet Aliza Rahamim), surround the hate preacher from Kansas, hoping to block him from the view of Shepard's parents. In fact, in all the townspeople we meet, there is hardly a trace of homophobia, which makes the crime even less understandable.

Sixty characters are portrayed by just eight local Bay Area actors, yet one never feels lost, as each character is crafted carefully and distinctly, a tribute to director Lee Ann Payne. The set is minimal, with just a few chairs scattered around and some views over the prairie and the town. This allows the audience to concentrate on the narrative and the townsfolk without distraction.

Todd Wright does a masterful job as the police chief and the Catholic priest, as well as a 52-year old man who we at first think is going to be homophobic but turns out to be gay himself. He thanks Shepard for his sacrifice, saying that it will help the LGBTQ community. Judith Miller is wonderful as the mother of Reggie, the local cop (played by Dana Cordelia Morgan) who fears she may have contracted HIV through Shepard's blood.

One character, a gay cowboy played by Jeff Clarke, laments that nothing has changed because of Shepard's death. But in the 20 years since, government has acted. Although in Wyoming a hate crime law was narrowly defeated, and President George W. Bush indicated he would veto the legislation if it came to his desk, in 2009 President Barack Obama finally signed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act into law.

"The Laramie Project" is still a riveting piece of theater. Brave and uncompromising, it builds a picture of small-town America and a community coming to terms with tragedy and its own loss of innocence.

Freelance writer Tony Lacy-Thompson can be emailed at TonyLT@RegardingArts.com.

What: "The Laramie Project."

Where: Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, through Feb. 4.

Cost: $28-$46 depending on show date, seat choice and ticket type.

Info: Go to PA Players.