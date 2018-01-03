A&E

Dragon Theatre founder to resign

2018 season will be Artistic Director Meredith Hagedorn's last

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Online

Dragon Productions Theatre Company Artistic Director Meredith Hagedorn will leave the Redwood City company after the 2018 season, she announced in a press statement on Jan. 3.

Hagedorn founded Dragon in 1999, with the goal of producing rarely-seen plays and creating more opportunities for local theater artists and better roles for women. Dragon's first permanent home was at 535 Alma St. in Palo Alto, where it was based from 2006-2012. The theater then moved to its current home, on Broadway in the heart of downtown Redwood City, where it opened in 2013. In addition to its main-stage productions, the theater hosts the "Second Stage" series, educational programming for children, a "Monday Night Play Space" for community endeavors and late-night shows.

"How many people get to achieve a life-long dream? I feel amazingly blessed to be able to say that I've done that. ... I'm so proud of what we've accomplished, and looking forward to passing the torch to others who will continue Dragon's mission of providing quality intimate live theater," Hagedorn stated in the release.

The search for a new artistic director will commence under the guidance of Board President Jenny Hollingworth and the company's board of directors in coming weeks.

