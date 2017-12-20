A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 20, 2017, 10:34 am

South Bay Holiday Gospel Concert

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir will present its annual concert featuring gospel arrangements of holiday music on Friday, Dec. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (500 Castro St.). The family-friendly concert is open to all ages. Tickets are $36 adults, $31 seniors (62 & over)/student, $28 children.

