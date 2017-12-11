A&E

Filoli changes its holiday offerings

 

Filoli, the historic Woodside estate, has changed its holiday program. Among this year's events, which run through Dec. 23 (except Mondays), are:

â€¢ Visits from Santa: Santa arrives at 10 a.m. every Saturday and is available for photos from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be family-friendly music and family activities on Saturdays.

â€¢ Garden lights: Friday and Saturday evenings, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the sunken and walled garden will be lit up.

â€¢ Alcohol sales: Wine and beer will be sold in the Garden House throughout the season, and in the Quail's Nest Cafe from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Filoli will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from Tuesday through Thursday.

Go to Filoli.org for advance tickets, which are recommended.

