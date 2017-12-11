Christmas tree sales benefit Nativity School

A Christmas tree lot, with proceeds from the sale of trees benefiting educational and extracurricular programs at Nativity School in Menlo Park, is open most days until Saturday, Dec. 16, at the corner of Oak Grove Avenue and Laurel Street.

Oregon fir trees â€“ Douglas, Nordmann, Grand and Noble firs â€“ are available along with classic wreaths, candy-cane wreaths, Advent wreaths and garlands.

The lot is closed Mondays, but open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. The lot closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Payment by cash or local personal check is preferred, but Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover cards are also accepted.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.