Uploaded: Thu, Dec 7, 2017, 11:02 pm

Dec. 13: Santa visits fire stations

 

Continuing a holiday tradition of more than 30 years, Santa will be appear at all three of the Woodside Fire Protection District's open houses on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas trees, decorations and polished fire trucks will be on display, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served at these three locations: Station #7 at 3111 Woodside Road in Woodside; Station #8 at 135 Portola Road in Portola Valley; and Station #19 at 4091 Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City.

Families are invited to take photos with Santa and bring along new unwrapped gifts for the Redwood City and San Mateo County Toy and Book Drive.

Every year the firefighters join other agencies in the area to collect, wrap, and deliver presents to less fortunate children. Collection bins will be posted at the stations throughout the month of December.

