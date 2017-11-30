Saturday: Wine walk in downtown Menlo Park

The fourth annual Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk benefit for the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation is on Saturday, Dec. 2., in downtown Menlo Park.

The event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., features wines from the small, local boutique winery members of the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association.

Tickets are $49 in advance and $55 at the event (if available). All ticket proceeds benefit the schools' foundation.

Check in is at Fremont Park, at Santa Cruz Avenue and University Drive, for a wristband, glass and a map of the pouring locations.

Wineries include: Big Basin Vineyards, Cinnabar Winery, Kings Mountain Vineyards, Left Bend Winery, Loma Prieta Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Naumann Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Roudon-Smith Winery, Ser Winery and Silvertip Vineyards.

Tasting locations are: Art Ventures Gallery, A.Space, Ceci Wong, Cheeky Monkey, Fleet Feet, Frosch, Menlo Hardwoods, Peabody Fine Art & Framing, Rococo & Taupe and The Oriental Carpet.

