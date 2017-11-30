A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 30, 2017, 9:44 pm

Saturday: Wine walk in downtown Menlo Park

Afternoon event benefits Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation

The fourth annual Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk benefit for the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation is on Saturday, Dec. 2., in downtown Menlo Park.

The event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., features wines from the small, local boutique winery members of the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association.

Tickets are $49 in advance and $55 at the event (if available). All ticket proceeds benefit the schools' foundation.

Check in is at Fremont Park, at Santa Cruz Avenue and University Drive, for a wristband, glass and a map of the pouring locations.

Wineries include: Big Basin Vineyards, Cinnabar Winery, Kings Mountain Vineyards, Left Bend Winery, Loma Prieta Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Naumann Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Roudon-Smith Winery, Ser Winery and Silvertip Vineyards.

Tasting locations are: Art Ventures Gallery, A.Space, Ceci Wong, Cheeky Monkey, Fleet Feet, Frosch, Menlo Hardwoods, Peabody Fine Art & Framing, Rococo & Taupe and The Oriental Carpet.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Barbara Wood

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

La Panotiq shutters in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 3,190 views

My applications are submitted, now what?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 835 views

I need your help: Tips for Couples Traveling Together
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 517 views

Can council meetings be more efficient and/or more fair?
By Stuart Soffer | 7 comments | 388 views

View all local blogs
 
Holiday Spirit 2017

The holidays are here!

From live music to a visit with Santa, here's a look at some local holiday activities to help you get into the spirit of the season.

VIEW