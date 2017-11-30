Kiwanis Christmas tree lot receives last shipment of trees

Sales of Christmas trees at the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club lot are "better than ever" this year, says club member Judy Horst, and the last shipment of trees has arrived.

Located on the Stanford campus on El Camino Real, just south of Embarcadero Road and across from Palo Alto High School, the Kiwanis lot is open daily until Christmas or until all trees are sold.

Hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The Christmas tree lot is a tradition of more than 40 years, she says. It's the biggest fundraiser for the club, which gives to local community organizations and funds scholarships for Menlo-Anterton High School graduates.

The club supports Special Games for physically challenged youth, Rebuilding Together, St. Anthonyâ€™s Padua Dining Hall, Tour de Cure of Diabetes, and Key Club of Menlo-Atherton High School.

Go to menloparkkiwanisclub.org for more information.