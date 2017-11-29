Holiday roundup: Music, tree lighting, model railroad

From the a cappella singing of the Merlot Notes to the tree-lighting event in downtown Menlo Park and the seasonal celebration at Folger Stable in Woodside, the holiday calendar is full in Almanac country.

See below and check the Almanac's Community Calendar for even more events.

Merlot Notes

Local a cappella ensemble Merlot Notes is getting ready to sing in the holidays at several venues in the area.

The group will combine new arrangements with old favorites when it appears at Holidays at Filoli in Woodside on two Fridays, Dec. 1 and 15, singing at both 5 and 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are required to attend Filoli.

The singers are putting on two free concerts on Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Allied Arts Christmas Market in Menlo Park, followed by a 2:30 p.m. performance at Holidays with Friends at the Folger Stable in Wunderlich County Park in Woodside.

Christmas tree lot

The Kiwanis Club of Menlo Park is operating its Christmas tree lot once again on the Stanford campus, at Embarcadero Road at El Caminio Real, across from Palo Alto High School.

The lot, the club's biggest fundraiser, will be open every day until Christmas, from 2 to 8 p.m. daily and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Tree lighting

Menlo Park's annual holiday tree lighting ceremony â€“ accompanied by live entertainment, free cocoa and an appearance by Santa â€“ is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Fremont Park, on Santa Cruz Avenue at University Drive in downtown Menlo Park.

Menlo Park businesses are invited to participate in a holiday display contest for the most festive storefront, lobby or window display. Public voting starts Friday, Dec. 1, and ends Monday, Dec. 18. The competition is sponsored by the city and the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to register for the contest.

Model railroad

An old-time pickle plant, a set of grain elevators used to store flour, a railroad overpass with a police cruiser resting precipitously against a broken guard rail these are just some of the new dioramas for 2017 at the West Bay Model Railroad Association in Menlo Park.

The extensive two-tiered layout of a world built around model trains at 1090 Merrill St. (southwest of the Caltrain station) is free and open to the public at the association's annual open house â€“ this year from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Caltrain holiday train, decorated with some 70,000 holiday lights, is set to arrive at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Menlo Park station. The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra is scheduled to perform.

Go to wbmrra.ning.com for more information, including a video of the model train layout from the vantage point of a seat at the front of a moving train.

Folger Stable

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be greeting guests in an antique carriage at the historic Folger Stable in Wunderlich County Park in Woodside from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Friends of Huddart & Wunderlich Parks is hosting its first free holiday family event, featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, ornament making, cookie decorating, refreshments and musical performances by the Merlot Notes, Swing Set and some local high school students.

The Carriage Room Museum will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m. that day. The restored barn was originally built in 1905 and is located at 4040 Woodside Road in Woodside.

Click here to RSVP.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.