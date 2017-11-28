Menlo Park talk: Joe Simitian on 'Listening to Trump's America'

In a bid to understand what drove people who voted for Barack Obama for president to then vote for Donald Trump in 2016, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian took himself on a listening tour to three economically depressed counties in three states â€“ Robeson County in North Carolina, Cambria County in Pennsylvania and Macomb County in Michigan.

During this tour, he said, he had many many conversations with teachers, labor leaders, police officers, party activists and others.

Mr. Simitian will speak about what he learned in a talk titled "Listening to Trump's America: Bridging the Divide," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Menlo Park council chambers, 701 Laurel St. in the Civic Center.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, email John Weaver at jnweaver@menlopark.org.

--

• Related story: Liatening to Trump's America.

â€¢ Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.