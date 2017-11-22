A&E

Dec. 1: Tree-lighting ceremony in Menlo Park

 

Menlo Park's annual holiday tree lighting ceremony accompanied by live entertainment, free cocoa and an appearance by Santa is scheduled to start 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Fremont Park, on Santa Cruz Avenue at University Drive in downtown Menlo Park.

Menlo Park businesses are invited to participate in a holiday display contest for the most festive storefront, lobby or window display.

Public voting starts Friday, Dec. 1, and ends Monday, Dec. 18. The competition is sponsored by the city and the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to register for the contest.

