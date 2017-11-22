A&E

Wed, Nov 22, 2017

Children's Holiday Tea in Atherton

Reservations due by Sunday, Nov. 26

The annual Children's Holiday Tea in Atherton's Holbrook-Palmer Park is Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with reservations due by Sunday, Nov. 26.

Sponsored by the Friends of Holbrook-Palmer Park, the event at Jennings Pavilion, 150 Watkins Ave., features a visit from Santa, a puppet show, raffle prizes and children's holiday crafts. Proceeds benefit the preservation of Holbrook-Palmer Park.

Santa will visit from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and participants are invited to bring their own cameras. The puppet show is from 11:30 to noon, with the holiday tea and crafts from noon to 1 p.m. The menu features mini sandwiches, fruit and treats, plus a coffee and hot chocolate cart.

Holidaytea.org has tickets: $45 each for children and adults, or $425 for a table of 10. Children under 2 and sitting on a lap are free with a paying adult.

Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Email holidaytea@friendsofhpp.org for more information.

