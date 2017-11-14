A&E

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2017, 10:13 am

SLAC talk Wednesday: Black holes, neutron stars, gravitational waves

 

Roger Blandford, the theoretical physicist whose name is memorialized in the Blandford-Znajek Process â€“ an explanation of how energy emerging from a rotating black hole produces jets of plasma traveling at nearly the speed of light â€“ will be giving a lecture on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on black holes, neutron stars and gravitational waves.

The lecture, the first in a series, is free and open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Panofsky Auditorium in the Science and User Support Building at 2575 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, according to a statement from the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Dr. Blandford is the Luke Blossom Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University. His areas of research also include white dwarf stars, gamma ray bursts, gravitational lensing and the evolution of the universe.

Dr. Blandford taught physics at the California Institute of Technology for more than 25 years before coming to SLAC. He has bachelor's and master's degrees and a doctorate, all from the University of Cambridge. He is a fellow of the Royal Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Click here for more information.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Wahlburgers opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 3,971 views

Couples: Seven Simple Steps to Deal with Remodeling
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,098 views

View all local blogs
 