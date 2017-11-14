SLAC talk Wednesday: Black holes, neutron stars, gravitational waves

Roger Blandford, the theoretical physicist whose name is memorialized in the Blandford-Znajek Process â€“ an explanation of how energy emerging from a rotating black hole produces jets of plasma traveling at nearly the speed of light â€“ will be giving a lecture on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on black holes, neutron stars and gravitational waves.

The lecture, the first in a series, is free and open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Panofsky Auditorium in the Science and User Support Building at 2575 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, according to a statement from the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Dr. Blandford is the Luke Blossom Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University. His areas of research also include white dwarf stars, gamma ray bursts, gravitational lensing and the evolution of the universe.

Dr. Blandford taught physics at the California Institute of Technology for more than 25 years before coming to SLAC. He has bachelor's and master's degrees and a doctorate, all from the University of Cambridge. He is a fellow of the Royal Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

