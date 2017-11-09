Menlo Park photographer Merrie Asimow is exhibiting "Beautiful Horses" and "Unique Places" at Gallery 9 at 143 Main St. in Los Altos during November.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
