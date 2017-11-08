A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 8, 2017, 7:01 pm

Sunday: Logging's past brought to life in Woodside

 

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Fallers, buckers, peelers, bull whackers, skid row kids and greasers they all played a part in the colorful history of Woodside's early logging days.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, an event entitled, "A Rough and Perilous Life: The Redwood Loggers of Woodside," will highlight some of their stories, and launch the opening of a new exhibit on logging at the Folger Stable Carriage Room Museum in Wunderlich County Park.

Lisa Robinson from the San Lorenzo Valley Museum in Boulder Creek will talk about what it was like when "timber beasts" roamed the area, felling some of the tallest trees in the world.

Frank "Lud" McCrary, 89, with Big Creek Lumber in the Santa Cruz Mountains, will demonstrate redwood shake splitting, and Danita and Bob Gardner will play old-time fiddle music.

Friends of Huddart & Wunderlich Parks is hosting the event and designing the exhibit.

President Jill Daly said taking down gigantic trees led to developing new tools in the West such as the 15-foot, cross-cut saw that will be on display.

She described lumbermen arriving from the east coast, jumping ship in Monterey and San Francisco, and "violating their contracts."

"It was a tough life for this bunch of bachelors living in the woods ... they'd log off a bit and move on," she said.

Pictures depicting their shanties, tents and bunkhouses "ridden with lice" will be on display.

"Most of their diet was what they could shoot on a Sunday, mostly deer; it was pretty much foraging and foresting," Ms. Daly said.

Friends' program director Kym Teppo said there will be a map showing where "we think there were 15 mills in the Woodside area between 1847 and 1860."

The saw mills "were pretty temporary,'' opening and closing to follow the action. After 1860, logging activity shifted up to Skyline and over to San Lorenzo, Ms. Teppo said.

The logging exhibit will include an oral history of a man who in the 1880s started out as a "greaser" a teenager who spread tallow, animal fat and/or water behind the oxen team that hauled cut logs along tracks made of greased timbers.

In Woodside the hilly paths lined with wood led eventually to Redwood Creek, which empties into the Bay, where the logs were then transported to San Francisco.

The museum is located at 4040 Woodside Road in Woodside and open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Go to is.gd/loggers22 to sign up for free tickets for the Nov. 12 event.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by anonymouse
a resident of Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:28 pm

This is great! I love reading about the history of our local forests!

