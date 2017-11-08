Menlo Drama opens 'Heathers'

A pop rock musical about high school angst set in 1989, "Heathers The Musical: High School Edition," opens at Menlo School on Thursday, Nov. 16, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Performances from Thursday through Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Florence Moore Auditorium at Menlo School, 50 Valparaiso Ave. in Atherton. The production is rated PG-13.

Go to store.menloschool.org to buy advance tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Some tickets may be available at the door one hour before each performance.

Audiences will love "Heathers" because "it is smart, funny, entertaining and high energy through and through," says cast member Jordan Gold, who plays Heather Chandler. "But equally important," Ms. Gold says, "the show deals with and validates the serious and often marginalizing issues high schoolers experience everywhere."

Cast member Emma Dressel, who plays Veronica Sawyer, adds: "Everyone can identify with something in this show: feelings of insecurity, sacrificing some part of yourself to fit in, or one of the many other messages the show touches, ultimately illuminating the importance of accepting yourself and others."

Steven Minning, director of creative arts and upper school drama, says "the show skillfully ricochets between the sublime and the ridiculous, fun and darkness, while ultimately dealing with important themes in a meaningful way, which will resonate with our students and community."

The production of "Heathers" will benefit SafeSpace, a new nonprofit with offices in Menlo Park that provides early confidential access to youth mental health care, mental health advocacy and ongoing community education.

The 2017-18 Menlo Drama season will also include Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," and an all-school production of the musical "Oliver."

Go to menloschool.org/arts/drama for more information.

