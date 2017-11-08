A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 8, 2017, 6:02 pm

Menlo Drama opens 'Heathers'

Pop rock musical is a dark comedy set in a 1989 high school

Starring in the Menlo School production of "Heathers" are (left to right) Clara Guthrie, Jordan Gold, Emma McGaraghan, Emma Dressel and Braedon Young.(Photo by Bella Scola)

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

A pop rock musical about high school angst set in 1989, "Heathers The Musical: High School Edition," opens at Menlo School on Thursday, Nov. 16, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Performances from Thursday through Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Florence Moore Auditorium at Menlo School, 50 Valparaiso Ave. in Atherton. The production is rated PG-13.

Go to store.menloschool.org to buy advance tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Some tickets may be available at the door one hour before each performance.

Audiences will love "Heathers" because "it is smart, funny, entertaining and high energy through and through," says cast member Jordan Gold, who plays Heather Chandler. "But equally important," Ms. Gold says, "the show deals with and validates the serious and often marginalizing issues high schoolers experience everywhere."

Cast member Emma Dressel, who plays Veronica Sawyer, adds: "Everyone can identify with something in this show: feelings of insecurity, sacrificing some part of yourself to fit in, or one of the many other messages the show touches, ultimately illuminating the importance of accepting yourself and others."

Steven Minning, director of creative arts and upper school drama, says "the show skillfully ricochets between the sublime and the ridiculous, fun and darkness, while ultimately dealing with important themes in a meaningful way, which will resonate with our students and community."

The production of "Heathers" will benefit SafeSpace, a new nonprofit with offices in Menlo Park that provides early confidential access to youth mental health care, mental health advocacy and ongoing community education.

The 2017-18 Menlo Drama season will also include Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," and an all-school production of the musical "Oliver."

Go to menloschool.org/arts/drama for more information.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Ace of Sandwiches relocates in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 4,438 views

In the Uncertainty of Chronic Illness, A Young Woman Finds Reasons to Live
By Aldis Petriceks | 6 comments | 3,528 views

Local Flavor – Upcoming Food Events
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,160 views

Couples: Seven Simple Steps to Deal with Remodeling
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 513 views

View all local blogs
 