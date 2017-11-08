Woodside: Filoli expands its holiday offerings

Filoli, the historic estate in Woodside, has expanded its holiday program.

Among this year's events, which start Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 23 (except Mondays), are:

● Visits from Santa – Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. every Saturday and will be available for photos from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be family-friendly music and special family activities on Saturdays.

● Garden lights – Friday and Saturday evenings, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the sunken and walled garden will be lit up for guests.

● Alcohol sales – Wine and beer will be available for purchase in the Garden House throughout the season, and in the Quail’s Nest Cafe from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

● Holiday Teas – Tuesdays at 3 p.m. will feature a traditional tiered tray at each table with finger sandwiches, freshly made scones, and other holiday treats for each guest. Following the tea, a visit to the historic house will show how a traditional tea would have been presented in the drawing room. Tickets are $75 general, $175 for a table for two, and $350 for a table for four.

● Guided Tours – A special holiday edition of the Filoli docent-led house tour will feature the history of the Bourn and Roth families, along with stories of holidays past. Cost is $5 in addition to entry ticket.

● Holiday-Themed Classes – Filoli will offer holiday decor and floral design classes.

● Holiday shopping – Vendors selling unique gifts will be set up in a marketplace tent outside the Clock Tower shop, which will feature themed trees, ornaments and holiday decor. Vendors will change weekly.

● Holiday Entertainment – During Holidays at Filoli, there will be entertainment in the house daily, with special entertainment in the ballroom evenings and weekends. See the website for the schedule.

● Opening reception – Saturday, Nov. 18., 6-10 p.m., cocktail party, hors d' oeuvres, entertainment and dancing in the ballroom. $160 members, $185 non-members VIP experience, 5-10 p.m. adds dinner, $500 per couple.

● Winter Solstice celebration, Thursday, Dec. 21, 5-9 p.m., an adult-focused celebration featuring garden activities including a ceremonial lighting ritual and meditation. Tickets: $55 for members and $65 for others, include a glass of sparkling wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Kara Newport, Filoli's chief executive officer, said the new holiday program "maintains the beloved traditions of Filoli’s holiday celebration, while adding more activities to appeal to a broader audience, including families." The Saturday events will provide an opportunity to see how families of the past celebrated the holidays, she said.

Filoli will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets will be sold for timed periods: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 12:30 – 3 p.m., 3 – 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 – 7 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m.

● Daytime tickets are: Adult: $15 Member; $25 Non-Member; Senior: $12 Member; $20 Non-Member; Child: $8 Member; $12 Non-Member; Children Under 5: Free; Group Rate: $20 (daytime only)

● Evening tickets are: Adult: $25 Member; $35 Non-Member; Senior: $22 Member; $30 Non-Member; Child: $12 Member; $20 Non-Member and Children Under 5: Free.

Advance tickets are recommended, as some dates may sell out.

Buy tickets and get more information on Filoli's website.

--

