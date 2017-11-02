A&E

Saturday: TheatreWorks benefit in Menlo Park

 

"Theatreworks Around the World" is the theme of the fundraiser that marks nearly 50 years of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as one of the largest theater companies in the Bay Area.

The fall gala takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, 2900 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park. The evening will include food, wine, a musical revue, and a benefit auction.

Local committee members include Chairman Cindi Sears of Portola Valley; Jayne Booker, Julie Kaufman and Doug Klein of Atherton; and Mark Lewis and Barbara Shapiro of Menlo Park.

Tickets are $385 each.

Go to is.gd/works24 or call (650) 463-7112 for more information.

