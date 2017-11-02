Saturday: Rosener open house

Peninsula Volunteers' Rosener House will hold an Adult Day Services open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at 500 Arbor Road in, Menlo Park.

The event will showcase Rosener House activities and services for those suffering from Alzheimerâ€™s disease, dementia, Parkinsonâ€™s, or post-stroke paralysis.

Families may take tours, participate in activities and consult with social workers, registered nurse and therapists.

The event is free and open to the community. For more information, call (650) 322-0126.

